After 15 years, last artifacts of 9/11 have been given away

Now, 15 years later, this van from a government agency motor pool likely sheltered in a garage beneath the complex, is the last artifact without a resting place.



More than 2,600 artifacts have gone to 1,585 fire and police departments, schools and museums, and other nonprofit organizations in every state and at least eight other countries.



The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, the Trade Center's owner, dispatched an architect to comb the site, saving a fraction of the material, which was sent to JFK's empty Hangar 17 .



A judge determined the artifacts could be donated to those who promised to care for them.



For many of the people and groups that adopted artifacts, the loss was more abstract.



Hundreds of hours creating the memorial -- a 10-foot beam cradled by hands of chrome, the palms and fingers formed from 2,976 interlocking birds representing individual victims -- left a deep impression.



Bruce Chaney, the naval science instructor who applied for the artifacts, brings another, smaller piece to his classes.



By early this year, there was little left at Hangar 17, Passiak said.



When the Port Authority shuttered the artifact program in August, officials moved the only remaining artifact -- a white Dodge Caravan -- to the tarmac.

...