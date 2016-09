Police officers divert traffic away from the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, France, during a bomb scare, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. A failed attack involving a car loaded with gas canisters near Notre Dame Cathedral was spearheaded by a group of women that included a 19-year-old whose written pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State group was found by police, a security official said Friday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)