Clinton leaves 9/11 ceremony after feeling unwell, later says doing 'great'

Hillary Clinton unexpectedly left Sunday's 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York after feeling "overheated," according to her campaign, and retreated to her daughter's nearby apartment.



Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in a statement that the Democratic presidential nominee attended the morning ceremony for 90 minutes "to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen.



The statement offered no additional details, including whether the 68-year-old Clinton required medical attention.



The campaign also did not take reporters in the motorcade after Clinton's departure from her daughter's apartment, and it was unclear where she was headed from there.



Neither Trump nor Clinton spoke at the event, in keeping with the solemn nature of the annual remembrance of the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

