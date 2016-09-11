French police arrest 15-year-old suspected of planning attack

French police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of planning an attack, investigators said Sunday, as Prime Minister Manuel Valls warned that the country faced a threat from 15,000 homegrown radicals.



Investigators are looking into calls made by a French member of ISIS, Rachid Kassim, for supporters of the group to strike French targets.



Appearing on French television on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that around 15,000 people were known to police in France as having been radicalised, up from a previous estimate of 10,000 .



The three were planning another attack, according to police sources.



ISIS claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks in November that killed 130 people and also claimed the truck driver who crushed 86 people to death in Nice in July as one of their "soldiers".

...