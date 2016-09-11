Obama calls on Americans to embrace diversity on 9/11

President Barack Obama on Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by calling on Americans to embrace the nation's character as a people drawn from every corner of the world, from every religion and from every background.



Obama spoke on warm, sunny morning, noting that the threat that became so evident on Sept. 11 has evolved greatly over the past 15 years.



Obama also marked his final Sept. 11 observance as president with a moment of silence inside the White House to coincide with when the first plane hit the Twin Towers.



A decade after the attacks, al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in a raid in Pakistan that Obama authorized.

...