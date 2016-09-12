Arkansas college student wins Miss America beauty pageant

An Arkansas business student who once kicked so high she gave herself a black eye was crowned Miss America 2017 late Sunday.



Savvy Shields, 21, wore an elegant strapless black evening gown as she accepted the crown from the 2016 winner, Betty Cantrell of Georgia.



Prominent past Miss America winners include actress Vanessa Williams, who became the first black winner in 1983 .



Gretchen Carlson, the 1989 Miss America and former Fox TV news anchor, made headlines recently by winning a $20 million settlement after filing a sexual harassment suit against her onetime employer.

...