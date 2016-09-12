North Korea ready for another nuclear test any time: S.Korea

North Korea is ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time, South Korea's Defense Ministry said Monday, three days after the reclusive North's fifth test drew widespread condemnation.



South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported earlier that North Korea had completed preparations for another nuclear test, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.



Kim met with Japanese officials Sunday and said the United States may launch unilateral sanctions against North Korea, echoing comments by U.S. President Barack Obama Friday in the wake of the test.



The test showed North Korea's nuclear capability was expanding fast and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was unwilling to alter course, South Korea said Saturday.

