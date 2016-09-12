N. Korea flood death toll rises to 133 with 395 missing: UN

The death toll from severe flooding in a North Korean border region has risen to 133 with another 395 missing and tens of thousands left homeless, the U.N. said.



More than 35,500 houses have been hit by floods, with 69 percent of them completely destroyed, and 8,700 public buildings have been damaged, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement dated Sunday.



Around 16,000 hectares (39,540 acres) of farmland have been inundated and at least 140,000 people urgently need help, it said.



Impoverished North Korea is vulnerable to natural disasters, especially floods.

