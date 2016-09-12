Samsung shares plunge over smartphone explosion debacle

Samsung shares plunged Monday after the South Korean electronics giant urged global consumers to stop using its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to a spate of exploding batteries that raised alarm around the world.



Samsung Electronics on September 2 had announced a recall of its oversized "phablet" after faulty batteries caused some handsets to burst into flames during charging.



Samsung, increasingly squeezed by Apple's iPhone in the high-end market and Chinese rivals in the low-end segment, launched the Note 7 earlier than expected -- ahead of the September 7 launch of the iPhone 7 .



Koh Dong-Jin, the head of Samsung's mobile business, said earlier the fault rate for the Note 7 amounted to 24 handsets per million and it would take about two weeks to prepare replacements.



Samsung currently uses batteries made by a number of different companies including its sister Samsung SDI.

