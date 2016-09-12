Leader of Rousseff impeachment drive could lose own Brazil seat

Cunha, who is often compared to the dark, manipulative hero Frank Underwood of the hit Netflix series "House of Cards," used his position as speaker of the lower house to put Rousseff on an unstoppable path to impeachment.



Cunha denies all wrongdoing.



Cunha was first suspended in May, less than a month after lawmakers voted to open impeachment proceedings against Rousseff.



Rousseff, from the leftist Workers' Party, accused both Temer and Cunha of orchestrating a coup against her.



Thanks largely to Cunha's leadership, the lower house voted heavily in favor last year of opening an impeachment trial against Rousseff, on charges that she illegally manipulated government accounts.

...