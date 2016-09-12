Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 31

The death toll from a boiler explosion and subsequent fire at a packaging factory in Bangladesh over the weekend has risen to 31 after more bodies were found in the debris, an official said Monday.



Saturday was the last working day at the factory before the workers were to go on leave for a weeklong holiday for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, which falls Tuesday.



A fire at a garment factory in a Dhaka suburb killed 112 workers in 2012 . In 2013, a commercial complex near Dhaka housing five garment factories collapsed, killing 1,135 people, Bangladesh's worst industrial disaster.

