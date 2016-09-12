Conservatives ahead in inconclusive Croatia election

Croatia's conservatives were poised to remain in power after winning a snap election, nearly complete results showed Monday, but will have to begin coalition talks to form a government after falling short of a majority.



The election was the second in less than a year after the previous barely functioning coalition government led by the HDZ collapsed in June over a conflict of interest scandal after just five months in power.



However, the HDZ did not secure an absolute majority in the 151-seat parliament, and its former junior government partner, the Most Party ("Bridge" in Croatian), is likely to play kingmaker once again.



The Most Party came third with 13 seats.



The HDZ was aspiring to stay in power with the moderate Plenkovic who has pledged an "Europe-oriented" government.

...