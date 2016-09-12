Germany's Merkel party holds on as strongest in local vote

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives held on as the strongest party in municipal elections in a western German state despite a dip in support, while an upstart nationalist party fell short of 10 percent of the vote, according to results released Monday.



Merkel's Christian Democrats won 34.4 percent support overall in Sunday's elections for councils in Lower Saxony, in Germany's northwest, down 2.6 points from five years ago.



The nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, finished in fourth place with 7.8 percent.

...