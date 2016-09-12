Austria may postpone presidential vote re-run in ruling due Monday

Austria's government is expected to decide Monday morning whether to postpone a scheduled re-run of May's presidential election, after some postal voters complained the seals on their ballot papers were faulty.



In the original ballot, Austria came within 31,000 votes of becoming the first western European country to elect a far-right head of state since World War Two.



Sobotka may also address the issue, raised by local media, of the status of the 30,000-plus Austrians who have become eligible to vote by turning 16 since the first round of the election in April.



While not legally qualified to cast ballots in the re-run, they claim a moral right to do so.

...