Backlash over Marcos 'revisionism' in Philippines

The Philippine government faced a backlash Monday over claims it was trying to whitewash the history of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.



Opponents charge Marcos declared martial law to keep himself in power.



Controversial President Rodrigo Duterte -- a Marcos ally -- has reignited squabbles over Marcos' legacy with a plan to bury his embalmed body in the "Cemetery of Heroes".



The government later revised the entry to say only that Marcos declared martial law in 1972 and went into exile in the United States in 1986 .

