Afghans mark Eid with prayers for peace

Millions of war-weary Afghans Monday marked the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Adha with prayers and feasting, hopeful of a brief respite from fighting that has seen record-breaking losses this year.



U.S. Brigadier General Charles Cleveland in August said Afghan security forces were on track for their bloodiest year to date, surpassing the roughly 5,000 deaths of local police and troops and around 15,000 wounded in 2015 .



He did not offer figures but said there was an increase of about 20 percent over the corresponding period last year.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meanwhile offered Eid greetings to the nation and said that a peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami, the country's second-biggest Islamist group that has been dormant for a number of years, was imminent.

