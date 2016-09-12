China, Russia to stage military drills in S.China Sea

China and Russia were to start war games in the South China Sea Monday, Beijing's defense ministry said, in a show of force after an international tribunal invalidated the Asian giant's extensive claims in the area.



China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has sought to bolster its case by building a series of artificial islands capable of supporting military facilities.



But a U.N.-backed tribunal ruled in July -- in a case brought by the Philippines -- that any extensive claims to the sea had no legal basis and that China's construction of artificial islands in disputed waters was illegal.



Last August, the two powers held military exercises in the waters and airspace of the Peter the Great Gulf, south of the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok, involving 22 vessels, up to 20 aircraft and more than 500 marines.

