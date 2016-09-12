Trump to remain silent on Clinton's health woes: reports

Donald Trump and his presidential campaign will have nothing to say about Democrat Hillary Clinton's health woes, two U.S. media outlets reported Monday.



The uncharacteristic move comes after Clinton fell ill Sunday at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York, renewing speculation about her health just under eight weeks from Election Day.



Trump is scheduled to campaign Monday in Baltimore, Maryland, where he will speak to the National Guard Association, then campaign in Asheville, North Carolina.

...