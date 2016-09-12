Clinton, diagnosed with pneumonia, scraps California trip

Democrat Hillary Clinton faced questions about her health Monday after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a 9/11 ceremony, renewing speculation about her fitness barely eight weeks from Election Day.



Clinton, who was forced to cancel a California fundraising trip on Monday and Tuesday, also faces questions over why her campaign took two days to reveal the pneumonia diagnosis.



Clinton spent 90 minutes at the ceremony greeting relatives of those killed in the terror strikes 15 years ago, her campaign said.



The incident, in which a wobbly Clinton appeared to lose her footing as she was helped into her vehicle, was caught on amateur video posted on social media.



The campaign later released a statement from her personal doctor, Lisa Bardack, revealing that Clinton had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday and was suffering from dehydration.



However Trump, known for his relentless and personal attacks, brushed off questions from reporters about Clinton's health on Sunday.



The root of the claims lies in 2012, when Clinton was nearing the end of her State Department tenure.

...