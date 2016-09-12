Mugabe statue mocked, but president happy

A Zimbabwean sculptor defended himself Monday after his official statue of President Robert Mugabe was widely criticized as a caricature.



Dominic Benhura was pictured in the state-run Herald newspaper standing next to the president and first lady Grace Mugabe at the unveiling of the giant stone statue outside the State House in Harare.



The statue was rapidly shared on social media, with many people questioning whether it bore a close resemblance to the president, who has ruled over Zimbabwe with an iron fist since 1980 .



Two statues of Mugabe were unveiled at State House, the president's official residence and office, Friday.



Mugabe praised both artworks.

