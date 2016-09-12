German utilities say close to nuclear storage deal

Germany's top utilities said they were nearing a deal with the government over funding for storing radioactive waste, denying a media report that said the cost to the firms of the agreement had risen.



The country's top four energy groups -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall -- are in final talks with Berlin to nail down the details of a deal proposed by a government-appointed commission in April.



Under the plan, the utilities are to transfer 23.3 billion euros ($26.14 billion) in funds to the state, along with responsibility and liability for storing their nuclear waste.

...