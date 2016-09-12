IMF weighs lifting freeze on Guinea-Bissau funding

The International Monetary Fund could lift a suspension on payments aimed at helping Guinea-Bissau emerge from years of political turmoil following an evaluation mission this week, the institution's country representative said Monday.



The IMF agreed a program with Guinea-Bissau last year after 2014 elections drew a line under a coup two years earlier -- one of a succession that have spawned chronic instability and helped make the West African country a haven for South American cocaine traffickers.



IMF representative Oscar Melhado told Reuters by email that the Fund welcomed a government decision to cancel the bailouts, whose value amounted to around 5.5 percent of GDP.



Disbursements worth 4.1 billion CFA could still be made this year if the reviews are approved by the IMF's board in December.

...