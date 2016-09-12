Protests over river water dispute turn violent in Indian IT hub

India's technology hub of Bengaluru deployed riot police and banned public gatherings Monday to rein in protests as a water dispute turned violent, with cars and buses set on fire and people pelted with stones.



The violence erupted after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state, where Bengaluru is based, to release 12,000 cubic feet of water per second every day from the Cauvery river to neighboring Tamil Nadu until Sept. 20 .



"We urge to all Bengalurians ... Stay calm and not to be panic".



The police said later they had also imposed an emergency law known as Section 144, which prohibits gatherings in public areas.



Police said that more than 15,000 officers had been deployed to keep the peace including riot police and border security forces.

