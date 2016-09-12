Activists demand international probe into Gabon unrest

African and European activist groups called Monday for an international inquiry into alleged "massacres" by troops and police after Gabon's presidential election, narrowly won by incumbent Ali Bongo.



Ping's supporters say that 17 people were killed at his party headquarters alone, but the interior ministry says that three people died in the wave of post-electoral violence.



Ping has declared himself "president elect" and on Thursday appealed to the Constitutional Court to challenge the results.



He asked for a recount in the ruling family's stronghold of Haut-Ogooue province, where Bongo won more than 95 percent of votes on a reported turnout of more than 99 percent.

