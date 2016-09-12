U.N. warns of stability risk from S. Sudan fighters fleeing to Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo's U.N. mission on Monday warned that a failure to properly manage the influx of more than 750 supporters of South Sudan's main opposition leader, who fled across the border last month, would threaten regional stability.



The mission, known as MONUSCO, said in a statement that it rescued another 268 people from Garamba National Park in northeastern Congo over the weekend.



Influxes of rebel fighters from volatile neighbours is a sensitive theme in Congo, where the flow of Hutu militiamen from neighboring Rwanda after its 1994 genocide helped trigger years of regional conflict in eastern Congo that killed millions.

