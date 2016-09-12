Quake-hit Italian town files complaint over cartoon satire

The Italian town hardest hit by last month's earthquake on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint denouncing French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for a cartoon depicting victims in layers of lasagna.



Mario Cicchetti, a lawyer who represents Amatrice, told The Associated Press by telephone that he lodged the complaint about the "macabre" cartoons at the prosecutors' office in Rieti, the provincial capital.



Prosecutors will decide whether the defamation complaint has merit.



A lawyer for Charlie Hebdo, Richard Malka, said Monday he would not comment until he has been formally notified about the complaint



The complaint alleges aggravated defamation.

