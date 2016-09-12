German nationalist leader seeks renewed use of Nazi-era term

A leading member of Alternative for Germany, the nationalist party whose recent election successes have shaken the country's political system, faced fierce criticism Monday after calling for a racially charged term once favored by the Nazis to be rehabilitated.



Frequently used by the Nazis -- their party newspaper was called Voelkischer Beobachter -- the term refers to people who belong to a particular race.



"We should finally regain a relaxed, not uncritical, but normal way of dealing with our nation and terms such as 'Volk' and words that are derived from it," Petry told weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag.



Asked whether she would count "voelkisch" among the words that should experience a renewal, Petry said she doesn't use the term herself but dislikes that it is only used negatively.

...