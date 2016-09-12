Trump says health is an 'issue' after Clinton pneumonia revelation

Trump, 70, has been suggesting for weeks that Clinton lacks the energy needed to be president.



Clinton's bout of pneumonia, which her campaign did not reveal for days until she nearly collapsed on Sunday, has raised uncertainty about her health as campaigning for the Nov. 8 election gathers pace and renewed concerns about the former first lady's perceived penchant for secrecy.



Clinton's campaign is likely to be pressed on why she did not make her pneumonia diagnosis public until late Sunday.



The health incident put pressure on both Clinton and Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, to reassure American voters about their health, given the rigors of the presidential campaign, in which the food is often unhealthy, sleep is elusive and the packed schedule and extensive travel is stressful.



Trump told CNBC on Monday he would probably release information about his own health this week.



Trump, a New York businessman, has made no secret of his affinity for fast food, sometimes sharing photos of himself on his campaign jet or at Trump Tower enjoying fried chicken, hamburgers and a taco bowl.



But he has made less information available about his health than Clinton has.

...