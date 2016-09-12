Philippine president wants US forces out of restive south

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he wants U.S. forces out of his country's south and blamed America for inflaming Muslim insurgencies in the region, in his first public statement opposing the presence of American troops.



Duterte has had an uneasy relationship with the U.S. since becoming president in June and has been openly critical of American security policies.



When the American forces withdrew in February last year, U.S. officials said a smaller contingent of U.S. military advisers would stay.



In opposing the U.S. military presence in the southern Mindanao region, Duterte cited the killing of Muslims during a U.S. pacification campaign in the early 1900s, which he said was at the root of the long restiveness of minority Muslims in the largely Catholic nation's south.



Duterte, however, has continued to press his criticism of the American president.

...