Close encounters with Iran show need for rules of behavior: U.S. Navy

A series of close encounters between the U.S. navy and Iranian combat vessels in the Gulf show the need for Iran and the United States to agree rules of behavior to avoid risky miscalculations, the head of the U.S. Navy said on Monday.



U.S. officials say there have been more than 30 close encounters with Iranian vessels in the Gulf so far this year -- more than double the amount from the same period last year.



On Sept. 4, a U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship changed course after a fast-attack craft from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps came within 100 yards (91 meters) in the central Gulf, at least the fourth such incident in less than a month.



The head of U.S. Central Command, General Joseph Votel, said last month that unsafe maneuvers in the Gulf were part of Iranian efforts to exert its influence in the region.

...