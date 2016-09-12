Brazil ratifies Paris deal; joins top polluters U.S., China

Brazil, one of the world's largest emitters of heat-trapping gases, on Monday ratified the Paris agreement to fight global warming, joining top polluters United States and China and bringing the deal closer to implementation.



The U.N. said that by September 7 it had 27 ratifications amounting to 39 percent of global emissions. Brazil accounts for around 10 to 12 percent of global carbon pollution.



With its ratification, Brazil reinforced its commitment to cut carbon emissions by 37 percent by 2025 and 43 percent by 2030, compared to 2005 .

