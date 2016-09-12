After warm welcome, Syrian family struggles in Connecticut



As they waited as refugees in Jordan to come to America, Syrian couple Abdullah and Fatema were assured that the United States welcomes all people and that being Muslim would not be a problem.



On balance, it has been a year of struggle for the family, who were among the first of the 10,000 Syrians resettled in the United States over the last year.



IRIS, the resettlement agency, found housing for the family in New Haven and helped pay their rent.



"That was the only family that was moved, in spite of the number of governors that protested the placement of Syrians in their state," said Barbara Day, the U.S. State Department's domestic resettlement section chief.



The family said they have become friendly with other refugees at IRIS.

...