French terror investigators grapple with Telegram app

Smartphone app Telegram, favored by ISIS thanks to the encrypted messaging it offers, is proving a headache for French anti-terror investigators.



The free-to-download instant messenger, which allows people to exchange messages, photos and videos in groups of up to 5,000 people, has attracted some 100 million users since its launch in 2013 .



After ISIS gunmen and suicide bombers massacred 130 people in Paris in November, Telegram blocked dozens of public channels that were being used to spread extremist messages.



Unable to get past Telegram's impenetrable encryption, the best intelligence officials can hope for is to sneak into extremist chatrooms by posing as extremists-- but they're bound to attract suspicion unless they talk the talk convincingly.



Telegram's makers said after the Paris attacks that they were "disturbed" it was being used by extremists, but they are staunchly pro-privacy and have blasted internet giants Facebook and Google for giving data to third parties.



French investigators say they do not even know who within the Berlin-based company they should legally petition for information that could help piecing together a case, such as confirmation that a suspect is the holder of a particular Telegram account.

