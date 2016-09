Radical pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, second from right, and other protesters holding a picture of Wukan village's leader Lin Zuluan during a demonstration outside the Chinese central government's liaison office in Hong kong, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. The democratically elected mayor of the fishing village in southern China - which became the center of international attention five years ago for protests against land seizures - has been given three years in jail on bribery charges. The Chi