Pakistani Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Red Mosque in Islamabad on September 13, 2016. Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI