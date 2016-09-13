British police say Polish man beaten by large gang in hate crime

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for 20 youths who seriously injured a Polish man in a suspected racially motivated attack, the latest in a number of hate crimes against eastern Europeans following the June vote to leave the EU.



At its peak, there was a 58 percent increase hike and police recorded more than 14,000 such crimes in the period running from a week before the vote to mid-August.



In August, six teenagers were arrested on suspicion of killing a Polish man in a suspected hate crime.

...