Syrian migrant musicians sell out shows in Germany

At the neoclassical Concert House in Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt, busts of German composers Beethoven, Bach and Handel looked on as the 65 musicians took their seats for a sold-out weekend concert.



All the members of the orchestra are classically trained, and most studied for at least five years at the Higher Institute of Music in Damascus. Their recent concert fused together a mix of classical European music, classical Arab music and Arabic folkloric music.



The musicians' hope is that their concerts will give the European audience a reference point to understand Syrian music and culture.

...