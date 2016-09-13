Brazil's Temer gets down to messy job of saving economy



Fresh off his predecessor's impeachment, Brazilian President Michel Temer is launching reforms meant to save the tanking economy, but his austerity plan risks triggering backlash -- including among his allies.



The impeachment drama ended 13 years of leftist rule in Brazil amid the worst recession in 80 years.



The Temer administration has already introduced a constitutional amendment in Congress that would set a ceiling on government spending for the next 20 years.



The government has already been forced to backtrack, after Labor Minister Ronaldo Nogueira announced the working week would be extended from 44 to 48 hours, with days of up to 12 hours.



Primary expenditures, before interest payments, have risen from 10.8 percent of GDP in 1991 to 19.5 percent last year.



Brazil's economy shrank 3.8 percent last year and is facing another three-percent contraction this year.

