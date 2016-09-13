Somalia hosts heads of state summit for 1st time in 30 years

Somalia on Tuesday was hosting its first regional summit of African heads of state in 30 years, a source of pride in this Horn of Africa country after years of chaos and deadly attacks by al-Shabab extremists.



Somalia's government said leaders also were expected from Uganda, Djibouti and South Sudan for the summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development regional bloc.



Several of the countries invited to the summit take part in a 22,000-strong African Union force protecting Somalia, though the force faces funding cuts and troop shortages that experts have warned could further destabilize the country.

...