Modi urges calm in Indian tech hub after deadly protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm Tuesday in the Indian tech hub of Bangalore which was placed under curfew after deadly violence erupted over a water dispute with a neighboring state.



Protests erupted after the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state, of which Bangalore is the capital, to release water from a river to ease a shortage in Tamil Nadu until later this month.



More than 300 protesters have been arrested over the violence, which has forced shops and offices to close, state home minister G. Parameshwar said.



While Bangalore was calm on Tuesday, protests were held along the 150-kilometer (93-mile) highway from the state capital to Mysore city.

