South Africa bans anti-gay US pastor

South Africa Tuesday banned a Holocaust-denying, anti-gay American pastor from entering the country, after an outcry from rights groups over his characterization of gays as "sodomites" and "pedophiles".



Steven Anderson, who in 2009 infamously prayed for U.S. President Barack Obama's death, had planned a "soul-winning" visit to South Africa at the weekend.



An online petition against the planned visit to South Africa garnered over 60,000 signatures.



Americans do not require visas to travel to South Africa, but Gigaba on Tuesday also revoked Anderson's visa exemption status.

