The Elders slam EU-Turkey migrants deal as bad precedent

A group of senior international diplomats harshly criticized the European Union's deal with Turkey to send back migrants in return for financial aid, calling it a "bad example" to other countries.



The Elders, a global human rights group founded by the late Nelson Mandela, said the agreement between Brussels and Ankara was "morally dubious" and may be illegal under international law.



Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan said the agreement was an attempt to resolve the practical difficulties caused by a sudden influx of migrants, but warned that it risks compromising the rights of refugees.

...