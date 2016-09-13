Samsung's quick fix for Galaxy Note 7 is no full recharge

Samsung plans to issue a software update for its recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that will prevent them from overheating by limiting battery recharges to 60 percent.



The front page of the Seoul Shinmun, a South Korean newspaper, carried a Samsung advertisement on Tuesday announcing the software update for any users of the Note 7 who may be disregarding its recall notice and continuing to use the smartphone.



South Korean media earlier reported the software update plan, citing Samsung.



Samsung plans to begin issuing new Note 7s with batteries it says will not be prone to overheating starting Sept. 19 in South Korea.



Consumers have to visit Samsung service centers or retailers twice: once to get a replacement phone – not a Galaxy Note 7 – and have a safety check of their existing Note 7, and a second time to get a new Note 7 .



Samsung did not answer emails and calls seeking comment Tuesday.

...