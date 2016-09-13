Ukrainian rebel leader announces unilateral cease-fire

The separatist leader in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday announced a unilateral cease-fire starting at midnight Wednesday, which could be a major step in solving the conflict that has been raging for more than two years.



Zakharchenko said he has ordered rebel troops to cease fire on Wednesday midnight and urged Ukraine to follow suit.



Ukraine has blamed Russia for not doing enough to get the rebels to relinquish control over parts of the Ukrainian-Russian border while Russia is unhappy that Ukraine still has not adopted the constitutional amendments it was supposed to have introduced, granting autonomy to parts of eastern Ukraine.

...