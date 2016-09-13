Croatia conservatives, reformists start talks on new government

Croatia's conservative HDZ party will begin talks Tuesday with its former junior coalition partner on forming a new cabinet after it won the most seats in a snap election, HDZ leader Andrej Plenkovic said.



The HDZ won 61 seats in the 151-parliament in the weekend vote, while the reformist centre-right Most ("Bridge") party came third with 13 seats.



The HDZ and Most sat uneasily together in a previous cabinet that collapsed in June after just five months .. The HDZ has since changed its leader and Plenkovic has said he wants to begin a new phase of cooperation.

