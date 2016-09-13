Bokova still in running for UN chief: Bulgaria

Bulgaria Tuesday said UNESCO chief Irina Bokova was still in the running for the U.N.'s top job, dismissing rumors the government was switching its support to a different candidate.



Reports had said Bulgaria wanted to replace 64-year-old Bokova with European Commission Vice President Kristalina Georgieva as the country's candidate to replace Ban Ki-moon as U.N. secretary-general next year.



After four preliminary Security Council votes, former Portuguese premier Antonio Guterres – who also served as U.N. refugee chief – is leading, with Bokova in fifth position.

...