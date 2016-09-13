India says holds 'substantive' nuclear talks with China

India said it had held "substantive" talks with China Tuesday on its bid to become a fully fledged member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), a club of nations that trades in civil nuclear technology.



China also issued a statement on the talks, saying both sides agreed to exchange views on the NSG issue and that existing members needed to have further talks on how to deal with countries that are not signatories to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



India has ruled out signing the NPT but argues that its track record of non-proliferation should entitle it to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

...