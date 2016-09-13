EU 'war' looms over fate of parliament head Schulz

Moves to let European Parliament head Martin Schulz extend his tenure are sparking fresh infighting in the crisis-hit EU, with his opponents warning it would be akin to a declaration of war.



Schulz will be ignoring a deal between right and left-wing parties – which he himself signed on behalf of the Socialist group – stipulating the presidency should alternate between the political camps every 30 months.



Schulz has already won the support of the leader of the Socialist group in the European Parliament, Gianni Pittella, who has spoken out in favour of a new mandate for Schulz, as has the German vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel.



More surprisingly, in July Schulz received the support of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker – himself a leading member of the EPP and the man who beat Schulz to the Commission job

...