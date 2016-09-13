Activists, participants clash at Spanish bull-lancing festival

Animal rights activists clashed with locals holding an annual bull-lancing festival in central Spain Tuesday at which participants were for the first time in centuries banned from killing a bull after chasing it on horseback.



Regional authorities said in May that the festival could no longer culminate with the hunters slaying the bull.



Small scuffles broke out at the heavily-policed event between supporters and opponents of the festival in the run-up to the hunt – renamed Toro de la Pe?a, or Bull of the Rock – where the bull was chased with sticks before being led away.



Most prize bulls in Spain are not eaten.

...