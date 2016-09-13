ISIS behind Kenya's Mombasa attack by robed women: website

ISIS supporters carried out an attack on Kenya's port city of Mombasa in which three robed women tricked their way into a police station, stabbed an officer and set fire to the building, the group's Amaq news agency said Tuesday.



Sunday's attack in Mombasa appeared to be the first claimed by the group on Kenyan soil.



When suspected ISIS militants were detained in May, experts said Kenya's focus on dismantling al-Shabab cells may have allowed sympathizers of ISIS to slip under the radar.

...